Ode to a life less ordinary

On a mellow evening, the Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts in Delhi thrums with palpable energy—a heady blend of nostalgia and restless anticipation. Bengali actor and performer Arpita Chatterjee, resplendent in a flowing black anarkali, commands the stage with poise. Her ensemble, adorned with intricate gold sequins and zari work, shimmers like a constellation, its delicate motifs catching the light and evoking timeless grandeur. Her red-painted feet have their own dynamic language. The air grows electric as she stands poised, letting the moment expand until her voice—equal parts strength and vulnerability—breaks the silence, honeyed yet sharp, telling the tale of legendary singer and dancer Gauhar Jaan in the musical My Name is Jaan.

There is a Gauhar Jaan revival going on in the world of arts honouring the powerful and wealthy dancer, singer and courtesan who lived in the early 20th century. Patronised by kings and nawabs she flaunted her wealth:legend goes that she spent `1200, an astronomical sum those days, on her pet cat’s wedding. She is said to have demanded her own train, carrying her cook, cook’s assistants, private physician, dhobi, barber, and numerous servants. She travelled in cars and luxury coaches, and loved horse racing. In an age of extreme patriarchy, Gauhar was the most flamboyant rebel against it. She was honoured in British India as a great performer; she was invited to the coronation of George V at Delhi Durbar where she sang for him. Born Eileen Angelina Yeoward in 1873, she was one of the first Indian artists to record songs on the gramophone. It is this legacy of creativity and independence on her own terms that 45-year-old Chatterjee had to bring on stage. Having made her mark on the Bengali film industry, Chatterjee’s focus is on building an “empire”, as she calls it: a dream worthy of Gauhar. “I’ve always envisioned running a pan-India production house and not to confine myself to a smaller scale,” she says.

Chatterjee was seen in the Bengali film Natir Puja directed in 2011 by Koushik Sen. Almost a decade later, in 2020, independent artist and director Abanti Chakraborty offered her a role in a play on the life of Gauhar Jaan, “I had no second thoughts. This was the opportunity I had been waiting for,” Chatterjee recalls. Trained in Hindustani classical music in childhood under Pandit Arun Bhaduri, Shipra Basu, and Ustad Rashid Khan, she was adept at Bharatnatyam and frequently performed on Doordarshan. “I’ve been learning Hindustani classical music since I was young. For me, it was a natural progression to enter the performing world. There was never a question of doing anything else,” says the performer. To prepare for the role as Gauhar, Chatterjee immersed herself in historical research, learning about the singer’s music, and the social and cultural dynamics of the time. The role demanded both emotional and vocal strength; she sang 11 classical songs live on stage, ranging from thumri to bandish. But what drew Chatterjee to the role was not just the music. It was the character’s spirit.