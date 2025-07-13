Mood, memory, material

A luxury design destination in the heart of Delhi—Gauri Khan’s new Delhi Experience Centre—is all that and more. From the ground level that offers a warm entry—think sculptural furniture, soft lighting, and conversation zones styled like a home’s heart to upstairs, where there are immersive room sets like a bedroom and relaxed lounge—the dynamic, lived-in environments evolve with the visitor’s interaction.

“The idea was to create something far beyond a traditional showroom, a space that feels immersive, personal, and deeply connected to my design philosophy,” says Khan who envisioned a setting that allows people to visualise how pieces come together in a lived-in, meaningful way. The designer admits that designing this space was an emotional process for her. “I began by visualising how someone would live in it, not just walk through it. I want every visitor to feel welcomed, inspired, and comfortable enough to linger,” she chic designer hopes.

The centre has curated lifestyle zones that allow clients to visualise products in real home settings, and on-site personal design consultations offering one-on-one guidance for bespoke projects. This first-of-its-kind space in Delhi is dedicated exclusively to showcasing Khan’s furniture line, where every product is fully customisable, ensuring each creation is as individual and unique as its owner.