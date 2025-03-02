From ashes to ashes by the river

Bandeep Singh and his camera visited the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj for the first time in 2013. The ace photographer went, saw and shared, as an artist interested in witnessing and capturing images of the largest religious gathering on earth. It was there he had “a chance encounter with a beautiful Naga Baba”. Singh recalls the young man, more than six feet tall and stark naked, talking casually on the phone. “I was stunned. How can somebody be like this? He was so easy with his nudity. I was completely drawn by it. It was a magnetic pull,” he recalls. Singh wasn’t interested in just pulling out his camera and taking a quick picture. He had questions in his mind—who are the Naga Sadhus? Why are they like this?

This curiosity led him to visit Kumbh in 2019 and then again this year. The result is a photo exhibition Bhasmang: The Way of the Naga Sadhus at Travancore Palace in Delhi—a set of 34 photographs that try to offer a glimpse into the world of the Nagas. In one image, Naga Baba Bhupinder Giri—the same Sadhu Singh met in 2013—stands atop a boat wearing a radiant baghambar (tiger print) and carrying a large trishul in his hands

Singh was invited in 2019 to live in the Juna Akhara tent complex and to photograph the Naga Sadhus in their esoteric world. Spending almost 15 days on site, Singh did become a part of that world. “I was no longer a media person but a man curious and interested about their world. They could see that and so, their openness and accessibility allowed me to photograph them as they are. Which is why, even though these are posed images, they reflect a certain intimacy,” he says, adding that a photograph is a by-product of such investment. “My relationship with them, my conversations with them—that was important. The photography happened later,” he shares.