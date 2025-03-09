Glow, Glowworm!

During the in-between season of bone-chilling winter and muggy summer, there is that small window that my skin feels really nice. But it nonetheless demands TLC, especially at night. I tried Clay Co.’s Brightening Rice & Sake Sleep Mask with Vitamin C, and it hit the spot, literally. The product is almost odourless, a fact I love. Regular use over a month resulted in a brightened skintone and hydrated skin. While applying the mask, it may feel sticky, but once it is absorbed into the skin, it feels as if you are not wearing anything. Light as air always wins brownie points from me. The morning after, there is a light sheen on the face even before you wash it. I have never felt more comfortable with my morning skin. The skin also feels plump to the touch. It is the best ritual to adopt after cleaning all the makeup from the skin at night. It allows the skin to hydrate and repair. A must-buy, indeed.

Brightening Rice & Sake Sleep Mask with Vitamin C Price: Rs 1,099

Available: clayco.in