Lips don’t Lie

Who doesn’t love nicely defined lips? I recently tried Love Earth’s Satin Matte Lipstick pack. The collection of nine shades has a hue for everyone. I especially loved the nude shades, though the brighter shades aren’t bad either. The mini bullet lipsticks fit snugly in your clutches, perfect for an evening out when you don’t want to lug around a large tote to manage your makeup. I liked the fact that the lippy has a lightweight feel, making it comfortable to wear. The colour is long-lasting; you don’t have to whip it out every couple of hours to reapply. It doesn’t smudge and is almost transfer-proof. While portability wins it brownie points, the lipstick is not very moisturising. The lips dry out after wearing the shades for a few hours. But then most mattes have that issue. If you are wearing this lipstick for a shorter duration, it is the right buy.

Love Earth’s Satin Matte Lipstick Price: Rs 1,399

Available: loveearth.in