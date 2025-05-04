What an IKEA

Swedish home décor brand IKEA, known for its affordable range of home accessories, furniture and design solutions, has thrown a surprise in 2025 by presenting the largest STOCKHOLM collection with 96 chic pieces. “The collection is for everyone who appreciates timeless Scandinavian design, lasting quality, and materials chosen with care. Its launch at Milan Design Week marked 40 years of its existence,” says Jasmeet Sood, Country Home Furnishing and Retail Design Manager, IKEA India. Ingvar Kamprad, founder of IKEA, once described the STOCKHOLM collection as ‘the best of IKEA’, with pieces that don’t just fill a home but become part of its identity and legacy.
The latest iteration continues the legacy set in motion in the 1980s, when customers sought more refined, timeless furnishings beyond their earlier, more utilitarian purchases. “While every new edition differs from its predecessors, they all share the same defining characteristic: modern Scandinavian design of the highest quality at an affordable price,” highlights Sood.
The collection includes furniture, textiles, and accessories for homes—from statement sofas and handwoven wool rugs to mouth-blown glass vases and ceramic tableware. Inspired by the natural beauty of Stockholm, the hues and moods of the landscape and four seasons are reflected in the design. “It’s an heirloom in the making. The unique blend of urban life and nature that defines Stockholm as a city translates into the collection,” explains Sood.
Seasonal changes in the Scandinavian country have influenced the colour palettes and forms, capturing hues from springtime greenery to winter’s muted tones. Natural materials such as pine, oak, and wool have been incorporated, offering furniture that brings the essence of nature into the home. “The focus on calming colours, organic shapes, and forest-inspired patterns ensures a warm, natural aesthetic with a timeless, tactile quality,” Sood adds.
While the STOCKHOLM collection is consistent across markets, IKEA carefully curates its offerings to align with local lifestyles and preferences. Out of the 96 pieces, a majority are available in India—chosen for the taste of the audiences here. Moreover, its concept of premium design at an accessible price resonates with India’s value-conscious yet aspirational market.