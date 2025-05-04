What an IKEA

The collection includes furniture, textiles, and accessories for homes—from statement sofas and handwoven wool rugs to mouth-blown glass vases and ceramic tableware. Inspired by the natural beauty of Stockholm, the hues and moods of the landscape and four seasons are reflected in the design. “It’s an heirloom in the making. The unique blend of urban life and nature that defines Stockholm as a city translates into the collection,” explains Sood.

Seasonal changes in the Scandinavian country have influenced the colour palettes and forms, capturing hues from springtime greenery to winter’s muted tones. Natural materials such as pine, oak, and wool have been incorporated, offering furniture that brings the essence of nature into the home. “The focus on calming colours, organic shapes, and forest-inspired patterns ensures a warm, natural aesthetic with a timeless, tactile quality,” Sood adds.

While the STOCKHOLM collection is consistent across markets, IKEA carefully curates its offerings to align with local lifestyles and preferences. Out of the 96 pieces, a majority are available in India—chosen for the taste of the audiences here. Moreover, its concept of premium design at an accessible price resonates with India’s value-conscious yet aspirational market.