Unfair Weather Warriors

Aman Sharma is a student of environmental studies at the University of Pennsylvania. But this 21-year-old Delhiite has other interests too. He’s been an avid birdwatcher since the age of 14, chasing rare birds across India’s many national parks with his camera. However, birdwatchers like him are now reporting fewer sightings in India, particularly of migratory species, due to various factors including urbanisation, climate change, and habitat loss. Sharma is also the co-founder of the Re-Earth Initiative, a youth-led international NGO on a mission to make the climate movement accessible to all. Ask him what drives his high engagement with climate activism, and he says, “There is so much anxiety about the unpredictability of the future right now, about losing the world as we know it and not being able to pass it on to our future generations. A divide has arisen across the world, where on the one side you have countries moving towards cleaner goals and on the other, there are countries dismissing climate action. The climate crisis is reaching its full potential, which is leading to eco-anxiety. But we need to channel that anxiety and use it for constructive work right now. That’s what I’m doing.”

A study conducted in 2024 by the Centre for Science and Environment, Delhi interviewed over 1,900 people between the ages of 14 and 25 years. 94 per cent of respondents attested to being directly impacted by climate change in a number of ways. That ranged from the closure of schools and colleges and limited outdoor activities to adverse effects on their family’s livelihood and health. Over 50 per cent of those interviewed also admitted to feeling increased stress or anxiety related to climate concerns.