Divine intervention

It’s the first time ever that Lladró, the global leader in artistic porcelain, has joined hands with an Indian artist and that too, to mark a special occasion. The brand is celebrating 25 years of Lladró’s Spirit of India Collection, a globally celebrated tribute to India’s heritage, faith, and artistry and they are marking the occasion with a Lord Ram Lalla sculpture by Indian artist Dr Arun Yogiraj, who is best known for sculpting the sacred idol at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

With only 499 sculptures created in High Porcelain, this limited edition stands as the centrepiece of a collection that began in 2000 with Lord Ganesha and has since honoured the profound stories of Indian mythology. Lord Ram Lalla is captured as a radiant five-year-old: pure, serene, and divine. Inspired by the surya tilak, the celestial moment at Ram Navami when a ray of sunlight touches the deity’s forehead—the sculpture reflects the light of innocence and cosmic alignment.