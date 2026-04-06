Spring cleaning the body

As the seasons shift and spring breathes new life into nature, we instinctively feel the urge to cleanse, declutter, and refresh our homes. Yet, the most intimate home we inhabit—our body, skin, and hair—often gets overlooked. Just as cupboards gather dust, our systems accumulate toxins, dead cells, and fatigue due to changing weather, diet, and lifestyle. Spring is the perfect time to reset, restore balance, and invite radiance from within.

Winter often leaves behind sluggish digestion and low energy. Gentle detoxification helps rekindle vitality. Here’s how:

Morning detox elixir

Warm water + ½ lemon juice + 1 tsp raw honey + a pinch of cinnamon. This stimulates digestion, supports liver function, and awakens metabolism.

Coriander-cumin water

Boil 1 tsp coriander seeds and 1 tsp cumin seeds in 2 cups of water. Reduce to 1 cup, strain, and sip warm. It is excellent for reducing bloating, flushing toxins, and improving gut health.

Green reset smoothie

Blend spinach, cucumber, mint leaves, a small piece of ginger, and coconut water. Rich in chlorophyll, this alkalises the body and naturally boosts energy.