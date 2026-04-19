A house in order

In Moira’s leafy stillness in North Goa, mornings arrive not with alarms but with birdsong, followed by a languid dip into a private plunge pool—breakfast floating, deadlines waiting. This is not a vacation vignette but an everyday rhythm at The Chapter: Volume 001, a 22-villa enclave that reframes Goa from getaway to grounded address.
A breezy 30-minute drive from the beachside bustle, the property unfolds across two acres, where Indo-Portuguese charm meets contemporary restraint. Think terracotta roofs, sun-washed white facades, and soaring, light-drenched living rooms that dissolve into glass-framed gardens. Each villa is a study in quiet luxury—three bedrooms oriented towards greenery, never neighbours, privileging privacy as the ultimate indulgence.
“The villas are in sync with the feeling people want to live with today—that of leading an intentional lifestyle amidst meaningful luxury,” says Darshini Thanawala, Vice President, The Chapter. That intent extends to interiors, customised via an app-led design journey—from tropical palettes that echo Goa’s lushness to Japandi calm and Santorini blues that keep the holiday mood on loop.
Beyond the threshold, a butterfly garden, pickleball court, and private clubhouse anchor a sense of community within seclusion. “As remote work allows living outside cities, at least 45 per cent of buyers are looking at this investment as a permanent move away from the metros,” Thanawala adds. In Goa, susegad is no longer a fleeting feeling—it’s a fixed address.