A house in order

In Moira’s leafy stillness in North Goa, mornings arrive not with alarms but with birdsong, followed by a languid dip into a private plunge pool—breakfast floating, deadlines waiting. This is not a vacation vignette but an everyday rhythm at The Chapter: Volume 001, a 22-villa enclave that reframes Goa from getaway to grounded address.

A breezy 30-minute drive from the beachside bustle, the property unfolds across two acres, where Indo-Portuguese charm meets contemporary restraint. Think terracotta roofs, sun-washed white facades, and soaring, light-drenched living rooms that dissolve into glass-framed gardens. Each villa is a study in quiet luxury—three bedrooms oriented towards greenery, never neighbours, privileging privacy as the ultimate indulgence.