Clearing the Air

Forget gut health—house health is having its moment. “House burping,” the playful name now circulating on social media, is about briefly opening your windows each day to flush out stale indoor air. While TikTok treats it like a clever mom hack, the practice is anything but new. In Germany, it’s long been known as Lüften or Stoßlüften—a disciplined, almost ritualistic approach to letting homes breathe.

The idea is simple: crack open multiple windows wide for 10-15 minutes, even in winter, then shut them again. The rapid air exchange pushes out trapped pollutants, excess moisture and carbon dioxide without significantly cooling the walls or furniture.

Interior designers, who obsess over how spaces feel, are quietly cheering the trend. “We spend so much time designing how a room looks, but air is the invisible layer that completes it,” says Mumbai interior designer Rhea Malhotra. “A well-ventilated home feels lighter, calmer, and instantly more alive—no decor can substitute that.”