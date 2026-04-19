Product Review: Pore Patrol

I didn’t expect a cleanser to become the most reliable part of my skincare routine, but that’s exactly what happened with the The Face Shop Tea Tree Pore Clarifying Gel Cleanser. I started using it during a particularly stubborn breakout phase—those under-the-skin, angry bumps that seem immune to everything—and within a week, I noticed a difference not just in how my skin looked, but how it behaved. The texture is a light, cooling gel that lathers just enough to feel like it’s doing the job without stripping my skin. What stood out immediately was how targeted it feels.

The tea tree formulation doesn’t just sit on the surface—it actively calms inflamed acne, reduces redness, and helps existing breakouts shrink faster. It’s the kind of product that makes you feel like your skin is being treated, not just cleaned. What I appreciate most is how it manages sebum. My T-zone tends to go into overdrive by midday, but with this cleanser, there’s a noticeable balance. My skin feels fresh for longer, without that tight, over-cleansed sensation that often leads to even more oil production. It’s almost like it resets your skin’s rhythm—less shine, fewer clogged pores, and a smoother overall texture.