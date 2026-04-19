Touch Wood!

Imagine bottling the hush of a garden—wings mid-flutter, branches poised between stillness and sway—and translating it into furniture. The Garden in Woods collection from Intent Made does just that, distilling nature’s poetry into a tactile, collectible form. “The idea was to translate these fleeting yet living moments into something enduring. The garden becomes a metaphor for balance and coexistence between structure and spontaneity,” says Swetha Vegesana, founder, Intent Made.

Comprising oval centre tables, square side tables, and plush upholstered seating, the collection reads like a composed interior vignette—equal parts sculptural and inviting. Rich solid woods, celebrated for their tonal depth and expressive grains, are arranged into a rhythmic checkerboard, while hand-cut marquetry inlays of birds and butterflies animate the surfaces. Rooted in slow craft, each motif is meticulously hand-assembled to emphasise the innate beauty of wood.