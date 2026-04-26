Decked out in discretion

Luxury hospitality is extending its most intimate, high-touch expressions onto water, where every detail is orchestrated with the same precision as its finest suites. Visionary brands like Four Seasons, The Ritz-Carlton, Aman and Orient Express are unveiling superyachts that feel less like private sanctuaries adrift—each one a study in design, discretion and deeply personalised service. Entry into this rarefied world begins around `8-12 lakh per person, quickly ascending into stratospheric territory for expansive suites and bespoke itineraries.
For India’s most discerning travellers, the allure is immediate and instinctive. This is a clientele accustomed to private jets, heritage palaces and buyouts of the world’s finest villas—now drawn to the idea of carrying that same ecosystem of indulgence across continents. Days unfold without schedules, shaped instead by whim: a sunrise swim off a secluded Mediterranean cove, an impromptu tasting menu curated around the morning’s catch, or a wellness ritual timed to the rhythm of the sea. The familiarity of trusted hospitality names transforms the experience into something seamless.
Aboard The Ritz-Carlton’s Evrima, suites open out to private terraces, while menus move effortlessly from indulgent to exquisite. Four Seasons introduces a yacht where flexibility is the ultimate luxury—routes shift, experiences recalibrate, and the journey bends entirely to the guest. Orient Express brings a sense of theatrical elegance with its Corinthian sailing yacht, pairing Michelin-level gastronomy with curated cultural moments, while Aman distils its signature serenity into a floating retreat, where wellness is a philosophy.
Yet the ultimate luxury lies in access. These yachts slip effortlessly into hidden harbours, untouched islands and far-flung polar landscapes, unlocking a version of travel that feels deeply personal and almost impossibly exclusive. It is not just about where you go, but how few others ever will.