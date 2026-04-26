Decked out in discretion

Luxury hospitality is extending its most intimate, high-touch expressions onto water, where every detail is orchestrated with the same precision as its finest suites. Visionary brands like Four Seasons, The Ritz-Carlton, Aman and Orient Express are unveiling superyachts that feel less like private sanctuaries adrift—each one a study in design, discretion and deeply personalised service. Entry into this rarefied world begins around `8-12 lakh per person, quickly ascending into stratospheric territory for expansive suites and bespoke itineraries.

For India’s most discerning travellers, the allure is immediate and instinctive. This is a clientele accustomed to private jets, heritage palaces and buyouts of the world’s finest villas—now drawn to the idea of carrying that same ecosystem of indulgence across continents. Days unfold without schedules, shaped instead by whim: a sunrise swim off a secluded Mediterranean cove, an impromptu tasting menu curated around the morning’s catch, or a wellness ritual timed to the rhythm of the sea. The familiarity of trusted hospitality names transforms the experience into something seamless.