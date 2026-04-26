Games people play

Games, of course, have always held their place, but there’s a particular allure reserved for chess and carrom. Chess is all restraint and seduction. Carrom, by contrast, is immediate and kinetic. Now, both are being elevated. Studios like SHED are turning the carrom board into something far more layered—marble, stone, pigment. One of their boards is described as a “narrative terrain… a social node, an altar of stories”. And yet, it remains functional. “This material intervention invites players to slow down, to notice, to feel,” says Priyanka Shah of SHED. For makers like Parminder Singh of Indian Chess Company, heritage leads the way. “Since chess evolved from India’s chaturanga, that heritage naturally guides our design philosophy,” he says. So you have classic forms elevated through fine hand-carving, premium woods, and meticulous finishing.