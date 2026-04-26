Product Review: Melt Magic

I’ve been carrying the REFINE Beauty Oh My Melty Lip & Cheek Tint around like it’s a tiny little secret weapon—and honestly, it earns that status. The first thing you notice is the packaging: it’s ridiculously cute. It slips into even the smallest pocket or clutch. The kind of product you don’t think twice about tossing into your bag before heading out—or keeping on you while you’re already out and about. On the lips, it feels light, hydrating, and surprisingly long-lasting. It gives that soft, lived-in tint rather than a heavy, overdone look. After a few hours, there is a bit of bleeding—but interestingly, it doesn’t feel like a flaw.

When you use the same tint on your cheeks, that slight diffusion actually works in your favour. The Oh My Glow Blush + Highlighter sits in a slightly different lane for me. I’m usually not drawn to cream or solid highlighters, but this one surprised me. It glides on smoothly, doesn’t drag the skin, and settles into a soft, believable glow rather than anything too shimmery or loud. It lasts well through the day, holding onto that lit-from-within finish without turning patchy. These are that rare mix of playful and practical products, where one can carry multiple moods without overcomplicating your routine.