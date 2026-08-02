Product Review: Mixed Impressions

I tried Forever52’s Hydra Creme Moisturizing Cream Makeup Base, Amazonic Kajal, and Sensational Liquid Lipstick together as part of my everyday makeup routine, and while all three products have their strengths, they also come with a few limitations. The Hydra Creme feels lightweight yet nourishing, leaving my skin soft, hydrated, and smooth. However, as a makeup base, I expected a little more. It doesn’t significantly improve makeup longevity, and on my combination skin, it can feel slightly rich in humid weather. The Amazonic Kajal impressed me with its intense pigmentation and smooth, one-stroke application. That said, I found the 24-hour wear claim a bit ambitious. It stayed put for most of the day but gradually faded from my waterline and showed minor smudging at the outer corners after several hours. The Sensational Liquid Lipstick was probably the most comfortable surprise. The formula is incredibly lightweight, delivers excellent colour payoff and gives a flattering matte finish without feeling heavy. However, if my lips aren’t properly exfoliated, the lipstick tends to settle into dry patches and fine lines. It also doesn’t survive oily meals without needing a touch-up.

Product Details:

Sensational Liquid Lipstick

Price: `499

Available: forever52.in