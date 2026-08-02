Slow Love Without a Deadline

For nearly a year, Anuradha Awasthi’s relationship existed in the space between certainty and possibility. She and the man she met on a dating app lived over 1,500 kilometres apart. There were no grand declarations, no conversations about where things were headed within the first few weeks, and certainly no pressure to hit relationship milestones. Instead, they simply kept showing up for each other.

“It wasn’t that we were avoiding commitment,” recalls Awasthi. “We just weren’t trying to force one before we were ready.”

Today, social media would call what they were doing wildflowering—the latest dating buzzword encouraging people to let relationships evolve naturally instead of chasing labels, timelines or predefined milestones. But Awasthi laughs at the idea that she needed a trend to explain what felt instinctive.

“The relationship grew because we kept choosing each other,” she says. “Not because we’d ticked some imaginary milestone.”

Looking back, however, she believes their relationship survived for one crucial reason. Slowing down never meant avoiding difficult conversations.

It’s perhaps no surprise that wildflowering has found an audience. The Internet has become remarkably skilled at turning our romantic anxieties into neatly packaged trends. We’ve survived ghosting, breadcrumbing, zombieing, hardballing and floodlighting. Every few months, a fresh term appears, promising to explain why modern dating feels exhausting.