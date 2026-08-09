Parents are Getting FAFO

When eight-year-old Anaya forgot to pack her science project for school, her mother, Bengaluru-based marketing professional Shweta Rao, noticed it just as they were leaving home. Instead of rushing back upstairs or promising to drop it off later, she simply said, “I reminded you twice yesterday. Today you’ll have to explain it to your teacher.” Anaya came home upset. She had lost marks, apologised to her teacher and spent the evening making a checklist so she wouldn’t forget again. It is the kind of parenting decision that divides opinion. Some would call it unnecessarily strict. Others would say it teaches responsibility better than a hundred reminders ever could. Welcome to the world of FAFO parenting—short for ‘F*** Around and Find Out’—the latest parenting philosophy taking over social media, where parents are deliberately stepping back and allowing children to experience the natural consequences of their choices instead of constantly rescuing them.

Over the past decade, parents have been encouraged to validate feelings, negotiate calmly, avoid punishments, and explain every decision. The philosophy has undoubtedly made many homes kinder and more emotionally aware. But many parents also admit that somewhere along the way, they began confusing emotional support with constant intervention. FAFO parenting asks a simple question: what if children learnt more by experiencing the outcome of their own decisions than by repeatedly being told what to do? The answer, according to many psychologists, is that they often do.