The shade of light

Summer comes with soaring temperatures. It also reminds you of slow days—gentle afternoons spent beneath leafy canopies, holidays at grandparents’ homes, and the comforting rhythm of life lived in the shade. It is this nostalgia that inspires Caneopy, Fos Lighting’s newest collection. At its heart, it celebrates materials that possess an inherent sense of coolness—cane, rattan, bamboo, and macramé. “They evoke verandas, sea breezes, and the ease of summer afternoons in a way no synthetic material can replicate,” says Kunal Rohatgi, Director, Fos Lighting. Their tactile beauty is equally compelling, commanding attention with the quiet confidence of sculpted marble or handcrafted brass.
Light is an active design element throughout the collection. Every weave, fibre and grain has been chosen for the way it filters illumination, creating dappled shadows reminiscent of sunlight slipping through tree leaves. “Cane meets macramé. Bamboo meets earthy finishes. Munja hay meets clean wooden stems. Every pairing has a certain texture, weight, light, and une âme,” says Rohatgi.
Entirely handcrafted by traditional artisans, the collection celebrates weaving practices that are steadily disappearing in the face of industrial production. More than its natural material palette, it preserves craftsmanship, cultural memory and the enduring beauty of handmade design.