The shade of light

Light is an active design element throughout the collection. Every weave, fibre and grain has been chosen for the way it filters illumination, creating dappled shadows reminiscent of sunlight slipping through tree leaves. “Cane meets macramé. Bamboo meets earthy finishes. Munja hay meets clean wooden stems. Every pairing has a certain texture, weight, light, and une âme,” says Rohatgi.

Entirely handcrafted by traditional artisans, the collection celebrates weaving practices that are steadily disappearing in the face of industrial production. More than its natural material palette, it preserves craftsmanship, cultural memory and the enduring beauty of handmade design.