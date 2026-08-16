Handcrafted Rattan, Toxin-Free Paints: Inside Cinta Kids’ Nature-Inspired Furniture for Modern Homes

A key priority for the brand has always been creating products that parents can trust. “We are committed to using 100% sustainable materials, toxin-free paints, and responsible manufacturing practices across our collection,” avers Harshwardhan. Every piece is thoughtfully designed with a child’s safety, comfort, and everyday use in mind. At the same time, they believe children’s furniture should be made to last, encouraging families to invest in timeless, well-crafted pieces rather than disposable alternatives. Grade A rattan forms the foundation of the collection because of its durability, versatility, and natural appeal. The result is a collection that balances craftsmanship, functionality, and modern aesthetics.

The collection is available through their website as well as partner stores, including Peekaboo (Chennai), Buzz Buzz Baby (Kolkata), and Little Tags Luxury (Delhi).