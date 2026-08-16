Product Review: Fragrant Fairytales

Some collaborations feel inevitable. Disney has spent decades transporting us into imaginary worlds through storytelling, while Bath & Body Works has built its reputation on fragrances that instantly evoke a mood, memory or place. Together, they have created something that feels less like a beauty launch and more like an invitation to relive childhood through scent. The first thing that struck me wasn’t the packaging—although the jewel-toned bottles, intricate illustrations and subtle nods to each princess make every product feel collectible. It was how thoughtfully each fragrance translated a personality rather than simply a colour palette or a famous dress. Instead of relying on obvious clichés, the collection tries to bottle emotion: courage, curiosity, hope, kindness and adventure. Bright, airy and sparkling, the scents feel optimistic, playful, and comforting. The perfume lingers beautifully on the skin without overwhelming the senses. Every spray feels like stepping into a sunlit meadow after a long winter. What impressed me most across all seven fragrances was their restraint. They’re layered rather than loud, allowing individual notes to reveal themselves gradually instead of announcing everything in the first spray.

Product Details:

Bath & Body Works fine fragrance mist

Price: Rs. 2,499

Availability: bathandbodyworks.in