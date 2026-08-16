Sabha by Kosh: Indian Craft, Contemporary Calm in a Tactile New Collection

The material palette is equally tactile and opulent: solid wood, stone, metal, handwoven textiles, and artisanal finishes. “We were drawn to these materials not only for their tactile qualities but also for the way they age gracefully over time. At Kosh, we believe materials should carry a sense of authenticity whether it is the grain of wood, the texture of stone or the softness of textiles,” she shares. Architecture, meanwhile, provides the collection’s visual grammar. Familiar Indian motifs—arched forms, carved jaalis, layered surfaces, and sculptural silhouettes—are pared back and reinterpreted with a contemporary eye. The Atvi series borrows the rhythm of carved arches, translating architectural repetition into sculptural wall art. Jaali Jaal plays with the poetry of filtered light, evoking the delicate negotiation between openness and privacy found in traditional Indian homes. Mukhda explores identity through layered carved forms, while Puranik Katha turns storytelling into fragmented, tactile compositions.

Elsewhere, sculptural objects such as Shakti and Garuda bring a sense of gravitas. For Gupta, however, the Atvi series most completely captures the essence of Sabha. “It captures the collection’s central philosophy, transforming architectural memory into classic objects that enrich contemporary living. More than a decorative element, it represents our approach to design: rooted in culture, shaped by craftsmanship, and expressed with restraint,” says Gupta. Behind the collection is an exacting vocabulary of craft: hand carving, meticulous joinery, artisanal metalwork, hand-finished surfaces, and carefully tailored upholstery. The finishes are designed to reveal the inherent beauty of the materials. “Every finish is developed to highlight the natural beauty of the material rather than mask it, allowing the collection to age gracefully over time,” mentions Gupta.