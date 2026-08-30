Collective memory revisited

Around 120 chandeliers, nearly 200 antique carpets, 300 paintings from the Sabyasachi Art Foundation and more than 100 antique textiles, mirrors and historic objects create a richly layered universe where fashion, jewellery, art and craft collide. Signature embroidery spills across walls and ceilings, while stone, wood, metal, glass and textiles spotlight the artisans and specialist makers behind the house’s maximalist language. A tram-inspired room, complete with etched star-cut glass and a life-size Bengal Tiger, turns nostalgia into theatre. Elsewhere, the intimate customer lounge channels the Bengali nach ghar, with pink marble, laterite, sculpture and layered textiles setting the scene for Darjeeling tea and old-school hospitality.