How textures, light and scent are redefining the luxury bathroom

But luxury is less about square footage than intention. Rohina Anand Khira, CEO of AA Living, suggests artwork, plants, wood, woven textures, and ambient lighting to soften the space. “Decant everyday toiletries into beautiful refillable dispensers and keep countertops uncluttered. Include a stool or tray for candles, bath salts or a book to create a spa-like ritual,” she says. “High-quality towels, bathmats, and bath linens create a cohesive, hotel-inspired look.” For Rukmini Ray Kadam, home and décor content creator and founder of TruMatter Living, scent is another essential element. “I’m a firm believer in scent as part of the experience,” she shares. Her recently renovated bathroom pairs blue Moroccan-inspired floor tiles with classic subway walls, a combination that, she says, “completely changed the mood of the space, giving it the relaxed, spa-like feeling we wanted.”

The shift is also visible in the way homeowners approach colour and pattern. Bathrooms are shedding their once-predictable whites and neutrals for jewel tones, graphic tiles, richly veined stone, and warmer metallics. The result is less clinical, more characterful—a room that can be dramatic in the morning and cocooning at night. Even the smallest powder room is being treated as an opportunity for experimentation, proving that great bathroom design is not necessarily about size, but about having the confidence to make a statement.