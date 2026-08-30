How textures, light and scent are redefining the luxury bathroom

The bathroom has at last graduated from utility room to private sanctuary. For today’s luxury homeowner, it is as much about mood, material, and ritual as it is about baths and ablutions. In the Desais’ Ahmedabad home, Sonali Rastogi, Founder and Vice Chairperson, Morphogenesis, translated the element of Air into the daughter’s bathroom through a bespoke Sicis mosaic wall, hand-blown glass pendants by The White Teak Company and a cloud-like matte-white freestanding Jaquar tub. “It’s a fitting distillation of the house’s larger philosophy that biophilic design need not announce itself in grand gestures,” Rastogi adds. Stone brings its own drama. A-Class Marble has created striking bathrooms using contrasting natural stones, including Belgian black marble and a backlit Mexican Wave Onyx vanity that lends the space an atmospheric glow.
But luxury is less about square footage than intention. Rohina Anand Khira, CEO of AA Living, suggests artwork, plants, wood, woven textures, and ambient lighting to soften the space. “Decant everyday toiletries into beautiful refillable dispensers and keep countertops uncluttered. Include a stool or tray for candles, bath salts or a book to create a spa-like ritual,” she says. “High-quality towels, bathmats, and bath linens create a cohesive, hotel-inspired look.” For Rukmini Ray Kadam, home and décor content creator and founder of TruMatter Living, scent is another essential element. “I’m a firm believer in scent as part of the experience,” she shares. Her recently renovated bathroom pairs blue Moroccan-inspired floor tiles with classic subway walls, a combination that, she says, “completely changed the mood of the space, giving it the relaxed, spa-like feeling we wanted.”
The shift is also visible in the way homeowners approach colour and pattern. Bathrooms are shedding their once-predictable whites and neutrals for jewel tones, graphic tiles, richly veined stone, and warmer metallics. The result is less clinical, more characterful—a room that can be dramatic in the morning and cocooning at night. Even the smallest powder room is being treated as an opportunity for experimentation, proving that great bathroom design is not necessarily about size, but about having the confidence to make a statement.
And then there are the smaller flourishes that turn a bathroom from beautiful to deeply personal: a sculptural stool, a tray of bath salts, a vase of foliage, a favourite artwork or simply a beautifully folded stack of towels. The point is not to replicate a hotel bathroom, but to create a space that feels distinctly yours. In the new vocabulary of luxury, the bathroom is no longer somewhere to simply get ready—it is somewhere to pause, reset and indulge in the everyday.
There is, too, a growing appetite for tactility. Ribbed surfaces, brushed metals, veined stone, tactile textiles and artisanal details invite the eye—and the hand—to linger. It is this layering of texture, light and scent that gives the contemporary bathroom its most coveted quality: a sense of quiet, considered indulgence.