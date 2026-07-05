Product Review: Nailing It

I’ve tried my fair share of nail polishes over the years, but OPI RapiDry has genuinely earned a permanent spot in my beauty kit. From the very first swipe, the difference is obvious. The formula glides on effortlessly without streaking, levels beautifully on the nail, and delivers rich, saturated colour that looks salon-perfect in just two coats. What I appreciate most is the finish. Whether I choose a classic crème, a subtle shimmer or a bold statement shade, every colour has an impressive depth and shine that lasts for days. Even without a professional manicure, my nails look polished and elegant.

Durability is another reason I keep going back to OPI RapiDry. It holds up remarkably well through everyday life—typing, cooking, household chores, and constant handwashing—without chipping too quickly. With a good base and top coat, I can easily enjoy a fresh-looking manicure for over a week. The brush deserves a special mention too. It fans out evenly across the nail, making application incredibly easy, even on my non-dominant hand. The polish dries at a comfortable pace, giving me enough time to perfect each stroke without worrying about dragging or patchiness. There seems to be a shade for every mood, season, and occasion.

If you’re looking for a nail polish that combines beautiful colour, excellent wear and consistently high quality, OPI RapiDry is one of the best bets.