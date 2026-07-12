Back Off, Bacne

Summer has a way of exposing every skin concern—and bacne is one of the season's most stubborn gatecrashers. As temperatures soar, sweat, excess oil and friction from clothing create the perfect conditions for back acne to flare up. The condition develops when hair follicles become clogged with oil, dead skin cells, sweat and bacteria. Dermatologists explain how to keep back breakouts at bay, this summer.

“Bacne is misunderstood, undertreated and frankly underestimated. The back has a higher density of sebaceous glands than almost anywhere else on the body, which means it produces more oil, traps more dead skin cells, and creates an environment for Cutibacterium acnes to proliferate,” explains cosmetic surgeon Dr Geeta Grewal.

The first line of defence, experts say, is consistency. Regular exfoliation and body washes containing salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide help keep pores clear and reduce breakouts. Opt for non-comedogenic, oil-free formulations that won't clog pores. “If the acne is chronic, severe and persistent, additional interventions including topical retinoids, chemical peels, and dermatologist-supervised treatments may be recommended,” says Dr Tanvi Mahale, Cosmetology Expert, Nuvana.