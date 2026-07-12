Bloom service

Florals in interiors may sound like a decorating cliché, but the more interesting conversation happening in Indian homes right now isn’t just about the use of flowers. It’s how to use them with a flair for experimentation. From floors to ceilings and on every surface in between, designers and makers are finding ways to make botanicals feel current.

As per interior designer Shabnam Gupta of Peacock Life, the most common mistake with florals isn’t overuse but unplanned use. Her recommendation: pick one surface as your primary storyteller. Suparna Handa, Managing Director of Sarita Handa, agrees: “If you go entirely organic with your patterns, the room starts to feel unanchored.” A botanical bedspread could set the palette; the furniture and secondary textiles could support it through texture and tone, not competing motifs.