Bloom service

Florals in interiors may sound like a decorating cliché, but the more interesting conversation happening in Indian homes right now isn’t just about the use of flowers. It’s how to use them with a flair for experimentation. From floors to ceilings and on every surface in between, designers and makers are finding ways to make botanicals feel current.
As per interior designer Shabnam Gupta of Peacock Life, the most common mistake with florals isn’t overuse but unplanned use. Her recommendation: pick one surface as your primary storyteller. Suparna Handa, Managing Director of Sarita Handa, agrees: “If you go entirely organic with your patterns, the room starts to feel unanchored.” A botanical bedspread could set the palette; the furniture and secondary textiles could support it through texture and tone, not competing motifs.
A floral interior isn’t built from floral pieces alone. It’s built from a visual language that your favourite blooms happen to lead
Typically, the instinct when decorating with florals is to go pattern-first—a printed cushion here, a floral rug there. Handa argues for exaggerating proportions instead. “Scale separates a sophisticated print from something that just looks chaotic and busy.” Blow up a single leafy branch or wildflower motif, or switch things up with sculptures in materials like brass or marble.
It’s also important to ask which flowers we reach for and why. Botanical artist Nirupa Rao pushes back on the preference toward generic tropical or European florals. Pick flowers from your surrounding landscape or from trees with a personal connection. A gulmohar or a jasmine could carry meaning that a generic leaf simply doesn’t. Handa echoes this from a textile perspective, noting that Indian home textiles tend to default to the same historic motifs—the Mughal buta, the stylised lotus, the classic paisley—while overlooking wild, indigenous botanicals. “There is an incredible graphic simplicity in something like the sprawling path of an ordinary garden vin,” she says. Her brand’s Frondage cushions this season explore exactly that, with forest fronds and wild ferns rendered in adda and loop embroidery.
For those ready to commit, Gupta points to wallpaper as the most impactful entry point. “Dainty floral wallpapers or a strong burst is a sure-shot way to uplift a space,” she notes. A soft and romantic finish versus an oversized, bold botanical mural are both meant to serve different rooms. Botanical illustration as wall art is another category that deserves more serious consideration. Rao points out that India has an extraordinary tradition of botanical painting. A framed hand-rendered botanical illustration brings a quality of detail to a wall that a print rarely matches.
Smaller botanical gestures such as floral tile inserts, painted furniture detail, and embroidered runners on a dining table can thread the theme through a room without overwhelming it. Gupta recommends florals most readily in transitional and occasional spaces—sun rooms, guest rooms, tea rooms—where the palette can remain softer. She suggests, “It all needs to be common in its genre; in the two or three colours you are playing with. Patterns need to complement each other, as do the overall architectural elements.”
In other words, a floral interior isn’t built from floral pieces alone. It’s built from a visual language that your favourite blooms happen to lead.