In a new light

At Abner Lighting, innovation begins with the material itself. The brand’s portfolio spans technical and decorative lighting crafted from concrete, marble and, notably, Spanish alabaster—a material that had rarely found its way into Indian homes until now. Once used in the lattice screens of the Indus Valley Civilisation and prized across ancient cultures for its luminous beauty, alabaster is enjoying a contemporary revival. “Up to 80 per cent of the light passes through the stone in a way no manufactured material can match. The veining is natural, so no two fixtures would look alike. The glow is geological. Every piece is, by definition, an original,” says Shashank Nayak, Founder, Abner.

Rather than following trends, the team began by studying how materials behave with light. “We introduced concrete outdoor lighting, decorative fixtures, and marble-based exterior lighting to the Indian market after studying how light interacts with density, translucency, and texture,” says Nayak. Alabaster emerged as a natural choice for decorative lighting because of its remarkable translucency, creating a warm, ambient glow without relying on synthetic materials. “When paired with brass, it maintains its finish in Indian conditions over time. The palette emerged from that rigour,” he adds.

Details: abnerlighting.com