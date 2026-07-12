The Joy of Doing Nothing

Every morning before he opens his laptop, Vikas Kumar stands in front of a blank wall in his Gurugram apartment and does something that would have seemed ridiculous a year ago. He stares at it for 10 minutes. No podcast. No phone. No meditation app reminding him to breathe. He simply lets his mind drift. “It felt strange at first because I kept reaching for my phone,” says Kumar, a 30-year-old construction engineer whose workdays are packed with site inspections, vendor calls, structural drawings and AI-powered planning tools. “Now those 10 minutes help me slow down. I don’t try to think about anything in particular. I just let my mind wander before the day begins.”

Ask around any office in Delhi, Mumbai or Bengaluru and you are likely to hear a version of the same complaint. Work is faster than ever, yet the mind rarely gets to switch off. Which is perhaps why a forty-year-old Dutch word—niksen, is quietly making a comeback.

Niksen, for the uninitiated, is the Dutch art of doing nothing. Not napping. Not scrolling. Not even meditating in the disciplined sense yoga teachers recommend. Just... nothing. Staring out of a window because there is a window. Sitting on a park bench without reaching for your phone. Waiting for the kettle to boil without filling those ninety seconds by checking WhatsApp. It sounds absurdly simple. Which is precisely why so many people now find it surprisingly difficult.

For Kumar, the ritual began after he realised every spare moment, from his commute to his lunch break, had quietly been consumed by work or by the urge to check his phone. The digital tools that promised efficiency had left him feeling oddly depleted instead.

There is a particular kind of tiredness that has no proper name in English. It’s not the exhaustion that follows a day of physical labour. It’s the fatigue that comes from a day spent looking—at screens, at notifications, at emails, at the blinking cursor of an AI chatbot waiting for the next prompt.