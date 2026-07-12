Watch your worth

The Rolex Explorer II is instantly recognisable—its crisp, high-contrast face and bold 24-hour bezel engineered as much for visual drama as for endurance. Originally conceived in the spirit of Sir Edmund Hillary’s Everest conquest, the watch carries the allure of extremes, even when worn far from them. In India, where prices hover upwards of ₹9–12 lakh depending on demand and configuration, it has become a marker of entry into serious watch collecting—less a purchase, more a declaration.

What elevates it further is its complication: the striking GMT hand, allowing the wearer to track a second time zone with ease. In horology, complications are the ultimate indulgence—features that transform a watch into an object of fascination. From dual-time functionality to the intricate ballet of a tourbillon, these elements signal not just wealth, but knowledge. Indian luxury seekers are increasingly drawn to such pieces, building collections that reflect both global exposure and a deepening appreciation for craftsmanship. The new buyer is informed, intentional, and eager to own watches that do more than simply tell time.