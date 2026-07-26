Stroke of genius

Taking the world by hand is an ambitious designer’ plan. The same principle is evident in hand-painted furnishings and décor by Akutee Home. The pitch isn’t all that different: celebrate artistry, heritage and individuality. “Long before we thought of building a brand, my mother, Urmila Ghatge, had been painting for over four decades. Her paintings were an intrinsic part of our daily life; they appeared on garments, objects, textiles, and pieces in our home,” says Sagarika Z Ghatge, founder, Akutee Home. Growing up surrounded by this artistic legacy, translating it into interiors felt instinctive. “The inspiration for Akutee Home stems from memory, heritage, and the idea of creating homes that feel layered, curated and personal,” she adds.

Launched in 2025, Akutee Home offers bespoke cushions, lampshades, table linen, wallpapers, paintings, tableware and decorative accents for homes and hospitality spaces, all defined by its signature hand-painted flora and fauna motifs. “Every piece is created to feel collected rather than manufactured and carries the warmth and individuality that only handwork can bring. Nature continues to be our greatest inspiration. Many of the floral motifs originate from flowers my mother has grown and painted over the years, albeit reimagined to suit the needs of contemporary homes,” says Ghatge.