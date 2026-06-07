Product Review: Clear Confidence

I have tried my fair share of niacinamide serums over the years, but Blabon Serum by Ceuticoz has been one of the most impressive additions to my skincare routine. From the very first few weeks of consistent use, I noticed that my skin looked calmer, clearer, and far more balanced. The lightweight, fluid texture absorbs almost instantly without leaving behind any stickiness, making it easy to layer with the rest of my skincare products. What stood out most was how effectively it helped with post-acne marks and uneven skin tone. The lingering pigmentation from old breakouts gradually began to fade, and my complexion started looking brighter and more uniform. My skin appeared smoother overall, with a noticeable refinement in texture and a reduction in the appearance of enlarged pores.

As someone with combination-to-oily skin, I appreciated how well the serum helped regulate excess oil throughout the day. My skin felt hydrated and comfortable without becoming greasy, which is often a difficult balance to achieve. I also noticed fewer breakouts over time, and when blemishes did appear, they seemed less severe and healed more quickly. For anyone dealing with acne marks, uneven texture, excess oil, or dullness, this serum is a highly effective and easy-to-use solution that earns a permanent place in a skincare routine.