All set and done

“The pieces—priced between Rs2,500 and Rs3.75 lakh—are all handcrafted with concrete, polymer, resin and other materials to ensure no cracks appear in the finished pieces,” says Singh. The studio’s creations stand out for their vibrant palette—electric blues, forest greens, saffron yellows and rich purples—far removed from concrete’s usual industrial image. “We love colours, and we want our art to be a celebration of nature,” says Bedi.

Since launching last December, Studio 102 has grown entirely through word-of-mouth referrals. Its bespoke approach allows clients to customise each piece.

By combining concrete with polymer and resin, the duo has also overcome the material’s weight limitations, creating surprisingly lightweight large-format wall panels that are easy to install. Durable, water-resistant finishes ensure the colours remain vivid for years, reinforcing Studio 102’s vision of concrete not as an industrial necessity, but as a joyful artistic medium.