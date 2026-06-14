At Your Fingertips

Salon mood boards are seeing a wave of new trends this season as nails take centre stage. Experts weigh in on the trends you need to know.
Clean Girl Aesthetics
As the beauty world moves on to a more natural, clean aesthetic, ‘Glazed Peach’ and ‘Pearl Chrome’ are the perfect addition to an elevated modern look. The pearlescent luminous soft chrome gives the perfect glazed finish for those chasing the clean girl aesthetic. The chrome is paired with soft bases, like peachy nudes to milky whites, gives a delicate mirror-like sheen which catches the light. “Its versatility, from warm sun-kissed hues to pearl-like finishes, complements all skin tones as well as every occasion from everyday wear to glamorous events,” says Thanya Wells, founder, Tip Theory.
Nude Nails
People are moving away from bold and high-contrast nail colours and choosing more wearable shades like Milky Pink, Butter Yellow, and Peach Nude. “These colours work for everyone. It is good for wear and special occasions and adds warmth to the nails without looking too much,” says Kausar Siddiquee, Beauty Manager, BBLUNT Salons.
Effortless Elegance
With celebrities embracing the ‘no manicure’ look over heavily styled manicures, beauty trends seem to be moving away from over-the-top designs. “Classic French nails continue to be a favourite because of their timeless appeal, while soft cat-eye nails add just the right amount of dimension without looking excessive,” says Krishna Adhia, founder, Meraki by Krishna.
Minimal Manicures
Glossy nails and minimal manicures show a shift towards simple luxury. People now prefer looking at nails with a clear shiny finish. “The appeal of these nails is in their simplicity and sophistication. A light nude base with a finish looks fresh and well-groomed without being too much and can be customised with shades that suit various skin tones,” says Neelam Jaiswal, Nail Trainer & Nail Technician, Looks Salon.
Almost Neutral
The shift towards ‘almost neutral’ nails isn’t surprising. Today’s beauty consumer wants versatility, effortless elegance, and options that suit their personal styles. “Soft nudes, sheer pinks, muted taupes, and barely-there shades provide a classic look while allowing for personal expression through subtlety. Social media has sped up this movement since minimalist nail looks photograph well and appeal to all age groups,” says Samir K Modi, founder, Colorbar Cosmetics.