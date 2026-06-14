At Your Fingertips

Salon mood boards are seeing a wave of new trends this season as nails take centre stage. Experts weigh in on the trends you need to know.

Clean Girl Aesthetics

As the beauty world moves on to a more natural, clean aesthetic, ‘Glazed Peach’ and ‘Pearl Chrome’ are the perfect addition to an elevated modern look. The pearlescent luminous soft chrome gives the perfect glazed finish for those chasing the clean girl aesthetic. The chrome is paired with soft bases, like peachy nudes to milky whites, gives a delicate mirror-like sheen which catches the light. “Its versatility, from warm sun-kissed hues to pearl-like finishes, complements all skin tones as well as every occasion from everyday wear to glamorous events,” says Thanya Wells, founder, Tip Theory.

Nude Nails

People are moving away from bold and high-contrast nail colours and choosing more wearable shades like Milky Pink, Butter Yellow, and Peach Nude. “These colours work for everyone. It is good for wear and special occasions and adds warmth to the nails without looking too much,” says Kausar Siddiquee, Beauty Manager, BBLUNT Salons.