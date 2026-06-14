Joy in the World

We have never been more committed to living longer. Smartwatches count our steps, apps track our sleep, and social media is flooded with advice on biohacking. Yet, despite all this optimisation, many people feel increasingly exhausted, disconnected and emotionally depleted.

Psychologists say the paradox lies at the heart of a growing idea called Joyspan—a term coined by American gerontologist Dr Kerry Burnight. The idea sounds cliche, but is straightforward. If lifespan measures the years in your life, joyspan measures the life in your years. It asks a deceptively simple question: what is the point of living longer if you are not truly enjoying the time you have?

For 27-year-old marketing strategist Arjun Mehta, the question arrived after a severe burnout. On paper, his life looked enviable: a stable corporate career, an active social life and relentless ambition. Yet beneath the constant motion was a creeping numbness.

“I had optimised everything—my work, my fitness, even my weekends—but I genuinely couldn’t remember the last time I felt joy without turning it into content or productivity,” he says.

Therapy eventually pushed him towards activities he had long abandoned: football, cooking elaborate Sunday meals and simply logging off. “The strange part was realising joy felt uncomfortable at first. I had trained myself to believe leisure doesn’t suit the ambitious.”