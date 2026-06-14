Product Review: Dew Delight

I’m always skeptical of products that promise both skincare benefits and instant radiance, but Too Faced’s Born This Way Super Glow Multi-Use Highlighting Skin Enhancer genuinely delivers on both fronts. From the first application, what impressed me most was how effortlessly it enhanced my complexion without looking like traditional highlighter or heavy makeup. Instead, it created the kind of natural, healthy luminosity that makes people ask if you've been sleeping better or drinking more water. The texture is one of its biggest strengths. Lightweight, silky and completely non-greasy, it melts into the skin almost instantly. It gives the complexion a smooth, hydrated sheen that looks incredibly flattering in both natural light and photographs. Its versatility is another reason it has quickly become a staple in my routine. On minimal-makeup days, I wear it on its own for a fresh, dewy glow. When I want a little more coverage, I mix a few drops into my foundation and instantly get a radiant, skin-like finish. With seven shades available, there’s enough variety to complement a range of skin tones, making it easy to find a match that enhances rather than masks your natural complexion.