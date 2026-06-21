Crystal clear

For collectors and connoisseurs alike, The Right Address offers a curated selection of the world’s finest names in glass, crystal, and decorative arts at its flagship in The Chanakya, Delhi. The boutique is less a store and more a cabinet of curiosities. From the delicate Murano glass creations of Salviati—one of Italy’s oldest glassmakers—to crystal masterpieces, sculptural objects, and limited-edition collectibles, every piece is selected for its artistry, rarity, and enduring appeal.

Founder and interior designer Neha Kataria dehere, a striking interpretation of an iceberg by French studio Mineral Design combines granite and transparent glass etched with intentional fractures, while French glass sculptor Lise Gonthier’s thick glass slabs trap smoky grey swirls within their depths with remarkable precision.