The Hidden Cost of Standing Out

Why do people cheer success in theory but resent it in practice? Tall Poppy Syndrome (TPS) offers one answer. It describes the tendency to criticise, undermine, ostracise, or diminish those who stand out because of their talent, ambition, achievement, or rapid rise. The term comes from the image of a garden where the tallest flowers are cut down so that no one grows above the rest. Its roots are often traced to sixth-century BC Rome, where King Tarquin the Proud reportedly sliced off the heads of the tallest poppies as a message that those who rise above others should be brought low.

Today, TPS appears wherever success becomes highly visible—offices, classrooms, social circles, and increasingly, social media feeds. Fuelled by envy, insecurity, or a desire to preserve the status quo, it can manifest as ridicule, exclusion, passive-aggressive behaviour, or outright sabotage. While the phenomenon is most closely associated with Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, psychologists argue that it flourishes just as readily in India’s deeply hierarchical institutions. From government services and the military to corporations and educational settings, exceptional performers often discover that standing out can make them as many enemies as admirers.

How to Spot It

1. Credit Theft

Your ideas, work, or achievements are repeatedly claimed by others, particularly those in positions of authority

2. Constant Criticism

Achievements are minimised, dismissed, or met with disproportionate scrutiny compared to others

3. Gaslighting

You are made to question your own abilities, memories, or contributions despite clear evidence of success

4. Social Exclusion

Friends, colleagues, or peers become distant as your achievements grow

5. Passive-Aggressive Behaviour

Backhanded compliments, sarcastic remarks, and subtle digs replace genuine appreciation

6. Resistance to Recognition

Promotions, awards, or praise are met with resentment rather than support

7. Online Hostility

Trolling, ridicule, and negative comments increase as visibility and success increase