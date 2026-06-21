The Hidden Cost of Standing Out

Why do people cheer success in theory but resent it in practice? Tall Poppy Syndrome (TPS) offers one answer. It describes the tendency to criticise, undermine, ostracise, or diminish those who stand out because of their talent, ambition, achievement, or rapid rise. The term comes from the image of a garden where the tallest flowers are cut down so that no one grows above the rest. Its roots are often traced to sixth-century BC Rome, where King Tarquin the Proud reportedly sliced off the heads of the tallest poppies as a message that those who rise above others should be brought low.
Today, TPS appears wherever success becomes highly visible—offices, classrooms, social circles, and increasingly, social media feeds. Fuelled by envy, insecurity, or a desire to preserve the status quo, it can manifest as ridicule, exclusion, passive-aggressive behaviour, or outright sabotage. While the phenomenon is most closely associated with Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, psychologists argue that it flourishes just as readily in India’s deeply hierarchical institutions. From government services and the military to corporations and educational settings, exceptional performers often discover that standing out can make them as many enemies as admirers.
How to Spot It
1. Credit Theft
Your ideas, work, or achievements are repeatedly claimed by others, particularly those in positions of authority
2. Constant Criticism
Achievements are minimised, dismissed, or met with disproportionate scrutiny compared to others
3. Gaslighting
You are made to question your own abilities, memories, or contributions despite clear evidence of success
4. Social Exclusion
Friends, colleagues, or peers become distant as your achievements grow
5. Passive-Aggressive Behaviour
Backhanded compliments, sarcastic remarks, and subtle digs replace genuine appreciation
6. Resistance to Recognition
Promotions, awards, or praise are met with resentment rather than support
7. Online Hostility
Trolling, ridicule, and negative comments increase as visibility and success increase
Women More Prone to It
Successful women are often:
Bullied or belittled
Forced to justify their achievements
Made to feel they occupy “too much space” professionally or socially
Challenged more harshly than their male counterparts
How It Appears in the Workplace
Dismissive comments during meetings
Eye-rolling or scepticism toward new ideas and processes
Colleagues becoming colder or less supportive as someone gains recognition
Reduced warmth and collaboration toward high performers
Where TPS Flares Most
TPS is especially visible when younger employees begin outperforming peers or seniors
The friction is often not between people at vastly different levels, but between those perceived as equals
Success achieved through competence, objectivity, and structured thinking can trigger resentment among peers
What TPS Reveals About Society
Insecurity and fear of being left behind
Competitive comparison culture
Fragile idea of self-worth
Erosion of supportive family and community values
Difficulty celebrating others’ success
How to Deal with It
Build Internal Validation
Develop a sense of self-worth that is not dependent on external approval or praise
Document Your Contributions
Keep records of ideas, achievements, and communications to protect against credit theft
Set Boundaries
Limit engagement with persistently negative individuals and refuse to participate in toxic dynamics
Find Supportive Networks
Seek mentors, peers, and communities that celebrate growth rather than resent it
Avoid Comparison Traps
Social media often presents edited versions of reality rather than complete lives
Focus on Growth, Not Approval
Direct energy toward growth and meaningful goals rather than winning over critics
Seek Professional Help if Needed
When criticism leads to anxiety, or depression, counselling can help rebuild confidence