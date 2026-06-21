Lifestyle

The Hidden Cost of Standing Out

Tall Poppy Syndrome explains why success often attracts criticism, resentment, and attempts to cut high achievers down to size
The Hidden Cost of Standing Out
Suruchi Kapur-Gomes
Updated on
2 min read

Why do people cheer success in theory but resent it in practice? Tall Poppy Syndrome (TPS) offers one answer. It describes the tendency to criticise, undermine, ostracise, or diminish those who stand out because of their talent, ambition, achievement, or rapid rise. The term comes from the image of a garden where the tallest flowers are cut down so that no one grows above the rest. Its roots are often traced to sixth-century BC Rome, where King Tarquin the Proud reportedly sliced off the heads of the tallest poppies as a message that those who rise above others should be brought low.

Today, TPS appears wherever success becomes highly visible—offices, classrooms, social circles, and increasingly, social media feeds. Fuelled by envy, insecurity, or a desire to preserve the status quo, it can manifest as ridicule, exclusion, passive-aggressive behaviour, or outright sabotage. While the phenomenon is most closely associated with Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, psychologists argue that it flourishes just as readily in India’s deeply hierarchical institutions. From government services and the military to corporations and educational settings, exceptional performers often discover that standing out can make them as many enemies as admirers.

How to Spot It

1. Credit Theft

Your ideas, work, or achievements are repeatedly claimed by others, particularly those in positions of authority

2. Constant Criticism

Achievements are minimised, dismissed, or met with disproportionate scrutiny compared to others

3. Gaslighting

You are made to question your own abilities, memories, or contributions despite clear evidence of success

4. Social Exclusion

Friends, colleagues, or peers become distant as your achievements grow

5. Passive-Aggressive Behaviour

Backhanded compliments, sarcastic remarks, and subtle digs replace genuine appreciation

6. Resistance to Recognition

Promotions, awards, or praise are met with resentment rather than support

7. Online Hostility

Trolling, ridicule, and negative comments increase as visibility and success increase

Women More Prone to It

Successful women are often:

  • Bullied or belittled

  • Forced to justify their achievements

  • Made to feel they occupy “too much space” professionally or socially

  • Challenged more harshly than their male counterparts

How It Appears in the Workplace

  • Dismissive comments during meetings

  • Eye-rolling or scepticism toward new ideas and processes

  • Colleagues becoming colder or less supportive as someone gains recognition

  • Reduced warmth and collaboration toward high performers

Where TPS Flares Most

  • TPS is especially visible when younger employees begin outperforming peers or seniors

  • The friction is often not between people at vastly different levels, but between those perceived as equals

  • Success achieved through competence, objectivity, and structured thinking can trigger resentment among peers

What TPS Reveals About Society

  • Insecurity and fear of being left behind

  • Competitive comparison culture

  • Fragile idea of self-worth

  • Erosion of supportive family and community values

  • Difficulty celebrating others’ success

How to Deal with It

  • Build Internal Validation

Develop a sense of self-worth that is not dependent on external approval or praise

  • Document Your Contributions

Keep records of ideas, achievements, and communications to protect against credit theft

  • Set Boundaries

Limit engagement with persistently negative individuals and refuse to participate in toxic dynamics

  • Find Supportive Networks

Seek mentors, peers, and communities that celebrate growth rather than resent it

  • Avoid Comparison Traps

Social media often presents edited versions of reality rather than complete lives

  • Focus on Growth, Not Approval

Direct energy toward growth and meaningful goals rather than winning over critics

  • Seek Professional Help if Needed

When criticism leads to anxiety, or depression, counselling can help rebuild confidence