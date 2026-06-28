Vase that is

A well-chosen vase can transform a room faster than almost any other design element. Part sculpture, part styling tool, it is often the smallest object that makes the biggest visual statement. “Scale is the spine of interior design,” says Suparna Handa, Managing Director of Sarita Handa. Even a small vase can make a big impact.

Unlike furniture or wall colours, vases can be rotated, regrouped and restyled with ease, instantly shifting the mood of a space. Handa advises building a collection with varied heights. “When furnishing a space, you must consider the room’s macro scale,” she says. A small vase paired with a taller one creates “a high-low rhythm that naturally draws the eye,” while floor-standing vessels can anchor empty corners.