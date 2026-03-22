Dipped in gold

Best known for its high-performing robot vacuums, Xiaomi-backed brand Dreame has taken a dramatically different turn—stepping into the world of ultra-luxury smartphones with the Aurora series. The move places the brand in rarefied company alongside niche prestige phone makers, where technology meets unapologetic extravagance.

The Aurora collection starts at around `58 lakh and goes up to nearly `83 lakh, transforming what is typically a pocket-sized gadget into an object of conspicuous luxury. Aesthetically, the devices embrace a bold, maximalist approach. Gold accents, ornamental detailing and gem-studded elements give them the air of collectible objets rather than everyday electronics. Some models feature elaborate motifs—think a sculpted Pegasus rendered in enamel, or intricate decorative panels that evoke the ornate richness of palace interiors.