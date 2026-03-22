It’s All in the Mind

Being mindless could be the new cool for young netizens. Today, the screenagers are dodging the relentless cycle of "What ifs" by taking a single, mindless action. Welcome to retardmaxxing, or the practice of prioritising entirely on a simple task to avoid overthinking the high-stakes outcome. For instance, ironing the shirt, over the mental agony of prepping for an interview. Provocative name aside, the concept taps into a very real, modern frustration: the feeling of being paralysed despite a desperate urge to move forward.
When Delhi girl Aleena Wazir decided to quit her full-time job, she was expecting a quick transition into becoming the businesswoman she always wanted to be. But months of inaction and over analysis, completely threw her plan off the track. It was a retardmaxxing reel on Instagram that gave the 34-year-old web-designer the initial push and momentum she needed.Though it’s not as easy-peasy as it sounds!
“I was very excited about leaving my 9-5 job. I had been planning on starting my own travel company for years. But right after quitting my full-time job, I felt directionless and kept delaying everything,” she says. The philosophy of retardmaxxing is straightforward. To succeed—or simply move forward— taking action, even when it feels slightly stupid and awkward matters more than thinking things through endlessly. So, drowning in that big pool of overthinking isn’t the solution. Just doing it, the Internet’s mantra.
A part of brain-rot culture and modern self-improvement, the concept focuses on increasing the appetite for action. It challenges the endless pause one takes and promotes doing over delaying. Though, not a clinically recognised concept, the term went viral through content creator Elisha Long’s videos. Clinical psychologist Dr Jaya Sukul explains: “Sometimes we fall into the rut of life. Even introducing a new five-minute activity of any kind helps us break out of it. It increases our happy hormones and prevents burnout.”
Cognitive signs like foggy thinking, over-intellectualising emotions, a sense of unreality, racing thoughts or a pervasive sense of operating on ‘autopilot’ can be a result of overthinking. Physical symptoms may include feeling tense, having difficulty breathing, experiencing headaches, or even an increased heart rate. That is where one needs to break the pattern with retardmaxxing.
"Sometimes we fall into the rut of life. Even introducing a new five-minute activity of any kind helps us break out of it.”
Dr Jaya Sukul, clinical psychologist
A 2025 study, titled Decoding the Emotional and Behavioural Triggers of Overthinking, explores how overthinking influences four key aspects of life: food and lifestyle, digital behaviour, relationships, and work. It says, 81 per cent of Indians overthink for at least three hours a day, often replaying conversations, imagining worst-case scenarios, or fixating on others’ opinions. Surprisingly, around 60 percent of respondents feel anxious over a simple message, often leading to stress.
Sukul advises to push oneself out of the overthinking loop as quickly as possible. “If you can do something about your worries, do it. If not, then train yourself to stop thinking about it.”
"Retardmaxxing helps in breaking bigger tasks into smaller goals taking away the fear of being incapable of performing the task altogether.”
Dr Rasik Chopra, life coach
Delhi-based life coach Rasik Chopra believes, “Sometimes, the enormity of a task can feel overwhelming because of our own insecurities. The concept of retardmaxxing can be productive in such cases because it helps in breaking bigger tasks into smaller goals taking away the fear of being incapable of performing the task altogether.”
This looming sense of fear is what kept Wazir from pursuing her goal. She was scared of failing even before she started. “I always had the clarity that I wanted to be my own boss. But when it was time to do the real work, the fear of failing gripped me like never before,” says Wazir.
A larger idea can often make small steps feel insignificant. But taking these steps creates momentum. They build confidence. They instil in us the knowledge that actions—even the tiny ones—have power. If bedrotting is no longer calming you down, it is perhaps the time to tie up your shoe laces and take that step towards your goal.
How to do Retardmaxxing?
Prioritise Action Over Optimisation: Stop waiting for the perfect time or plan. Start working on your project immediately, even if you feel unprepared
Decouple from Judgment: Stop caring about how others view your failures or initial attempts
Trust Your Instincts: Move fast enough that your overthinking brain doesn't have time to create doubt
Imperfection is not bad: Accept that your first efforts will look flawed, but just do it to build the momentum
No worries for results: Focus purely on the task at hand rather than obsessing over the final outcome. Results induce anxiety and stress