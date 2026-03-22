It’s All in the Mind

Being mindless could be the new cool for young netizens. Today, the screenagers are dodging the relentless cycle of "What ifs" by taking a single, mindless action. Welcome to retardmaxxing, or the practice of prioritising entirely on a simple task to avoid overthinking the high-stakes outcome. For instance, ironing the shirt, over the mental agony of prepping for an interview. Provocative name aside, the concept taps into a very real, modern frustration: the feeling of being paralysed despite a desperate urge to move forward.

When Delhi girl Aleena Wazir decided to quit her full-time job, she was expecting a quick transition into becoming the businesswoman she always wanted to be. But months of inaction and over analysis, completely threw her plan off the track. It was a retardmaxxing reel on Instagram that gave the 34-year-old web-designer the initial push and momentum she needed.Though it’s not as easy-peasy as it sounds!

“I was very excited about leaving my 9-5 job. I had been planning on starting my own travel company for years. But right after quitting my full-time job, I felt directionless and kept delaying everything,” she says. The philosophy of retardmaxxing is straightforward. To succeed—or simply move forward— taking action, even when it feels slightly stupid and awkward matters more than thinking things through endlessly. So, drowning in that big pool of overthinking isn’t the solution. Just doing it, the Internet’s mantra.