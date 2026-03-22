Leaving on a jet plane

For the modern global elite, true indulgence no longer lies in gilded lobbies or predictable five-star service. Instead, luxury is measured in rarities: privacy, time, and access. Enter Meridien One, an invitation-only, around-the-world journey designed for just 40 guests. Conceived by Dubai luxury travel house Lushescapes, the 22-night expedition unfolds aboard a private Boeing 757, transforming the aircraft into what founder Abhishek Dadlani describes as a “cocoon of privacy”.

Priced at approximately ₹1.04 crore per person, the itinerary departs Dubai on November 29 and returns on December 21, charting a route across Iceland, Cuba, the Peruvian Amazon, Easter Island, French Polynesia, Australia and Thailand. “Meridian One is about slowing down and travelling with awareness, engaging with heritage, cuisine, and natural beauty through a lens of depth rather than surface indulgence. It reflects our belief that luxury lies in thoughtful transitions, meaningful conversations, and access that feels personal,” says Dadlani.