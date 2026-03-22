Leaving on a jet plane

For the modern global elite, true indulgence no longer lies in gilded lobbies or predictable five-star service. Instead, luxury is measured in rarities: privacy, time, and access. Enter Meridien One, an invitation-only, around-the-world journey designed for just 40 guests. Conceived by Dubai luxury travel house Lushescapes, the 22-night expedition unfolds aboard a private Boeing 757, transforming the aircraft into what founder Abhishek Dadlani describes as a “cocoon of privacy”.
Priced at approximately ₹1.04 crore per person, the itinerary departs Dubai on November 29 and returns on December 21, charting a route across Iceland, Cuba, the Peruvian Amazon, Easter Island, French Polynesia, Australia and Thailand. “Meridian One is about slowing down and travelling with awareness, engaging with heritage, cuisine, and natural beauty through a lens of depth rather than surface indulgence. It reflects our belief that luxury lies in thoughtful transitions, meaningful conversations, and access that feels personal,” says Dadlani.
Guests begin with a restricted-access geothermal ceremony at dawn in Iceland, followed by a private Havana dinner. The narrative deepens with an indigenous night ceremony in the Amazon, a sunset ritual at a Moai site on Easter Island, and a dawn welcome on protected land in Australia’s Daintree Rainforest, culminating in a temple blessing and farewell feast in Chiang Mai.
Onboard, a personal chef curates contextual culinary journeys while conversations, art, and music unfold. “We move beyond conventional sightseeing to private openings, closed-door interactions with historians, artists and custodians of heritage, and immersive experiences rooted in context,” says Dadlani.
Accommodation mirrors this ethos of discretion, from the Blue Lagoon’s Retreat Hotel in Iceland to a high-design Amazonian expedition aboard the Zafiro. The message is clear: in the evolving world of luxury travel, the ultimate status symbol is no longer simply where you go, but the depth of experience that stays with you long after the journey ends.