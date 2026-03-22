Product Review: Scented Silk

I have tried my share of body creams over the years, but the Giordani Gold Essenza Supreme Perfumed Body Cream by Oriflame feels less like a routine moisturiser and more like a small ritual of indulgence. The first thing that struck me was the fragrance. The cream carries the same opulent Ambery Floral character as the Giordani Gold Essenza Supreme parfum, but in a softer, more enveloping form. As I massage it into my skin after a shower, the scent unfolds gradually—delicate white florals layered with the warm, slightly resinous richness of olibanum. It feels sophisticated without being overpowering, and the fragrance lingers gently for hours, almost like wearing a subtle veil of perfume.

The texture is another standout. The cream is rich and lavish, yet surprisingly light once applied. It glides effortlessly across the skin and absorbs quickly, leaving no greasy residue behind. Instead, my skin feels deeply moisturised, smooth, and almost velvety to the touch. I especially appreciate how nourishing it feels during drier days when my skin needs a little extra care. After using it consistently, I noticed that my skin felt softer and more supple throughout the day, without the need to reapply. The experience of using it feels almost spa-like.