The Power of Ignoring

The internet was a promise of unlimited knowledge. Now it often delivers unlimited noise. Between viral posts, endless headlines, algorithm-driven feeds and now AI-generated content, the sheer volume of information online can feel overwhelming. Increasingly, experts say the solution isn’t consuming more information—but learning what to ignore.

London-based writer Ruby remembers how easily the algorithm took over her attention. “My curiosity was chaotic. I’d save everything—essays, articles, posts—convincing myself I’d come back to them. There was always another headline, another ‘must-read’, another notification tugging at my attention... I was following wherever the algorithm was taking me,” she writes in her Substack newsletter Ruby’s Studio. “This flooding [of content] doesn’t just overwhelm us, it alters how we decide what deserves our attention.”

The problem has intensified with the rise of AI slop—low- to mid-quality content generated with AI tools, often lacking factual accuracy. Combined with misinformation and agenda-driven posts amplified by algorithms, much of the content that fills our feeds is designed to provoke reaction rather than offer insight.