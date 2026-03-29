The Power of Ignoring

The internet was a promise of unlimited knowledge. Now it often delivers unlimited noise. Between viral posts, endless headlines, algorithm-driven feeds and now AI-generated content, the sheer volume of information online can feel overwhelming. Increasingly, experts say the solution isn’t consuming more information—but learning what to ignore.
London-based writer Ruby remembers how easily the algorithm took over her attention. “My curiosity was chaotic. I’d save everything—essays, articles, posts—convincing myself I’d come back to them. There was always another headline, another ‘must-read’, another notification tugging at my attention... I was following wherever the algorithm was taking me,” she writes in her Substack newsletter Ruby’s Studio. “This flooding [of content] doesn’t just overwhelm us, it alters how we decide what deserves our attention.”
The problem has intensified with the rise of AI slop—low- to mid-quality content generated with AI tools, often lacking factual accuracy. Combined with misinformation and agenda-driven posts amplified by algorithms, much of the content that fills our feeds is designed to provoke reaction rather than offer insight.
In an age of information overload, the real digital literacy may lie not in reading everything—but in knowing what deserves your attention
Researchers call the antidote “critical ignoring.” A 2022 paper in Current Directions in Psychological Science highlights “critical ignoring” as an essential digital skill. The research describe it as “the ability to choose what to ignore and where to invest one’s limited attentional capacities.” They add that without this, “we will drown in a sea of information that is, at best, distracting and, at worst, misleading and harmful.”
For professionals whose work depends on accurate information, this selectivity is essential. Entrepreneur Dhruv Tomar says constant streams of emotionally charged updates make intentional consumption necessary as it directly impacts public trust.
Lawyer Dinesh Jotwani agrees, noting that prioritising credible information is crucial in fields like law, finance and governance. But he cautions that selectivity should not become an echo chamber; the aim is discernment, not avoidance of differing perspectives.
Practical habits can help: lateral reading (cross-checking facts while reading), muting distracting notifications, and refusing to engage with online provocations.
Delhi-based critic-curator Georgina Maddox follows a simple rule. “If I find something interesting, I read it for at least three minutes, after which I switch back to what I was originally doing,” she says.
In an age of information overload, the real digital literacy may lie not in reading everything, but in knowing what deserves your attention.