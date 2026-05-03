From Doom to Bloom

What if your social media feed didn’t leave you feeling drained, but a little lighter instead? That’s the idea behind bloomscrolling—a growing habit where people consciously shape what they see online to feel calmer, happier, or simply less overwhelmed. It’s a shift away from doomscrolling, where you get pulled into an endless stream of bad news, outrage, and anxiety-inducing updates. Bloomscrolling doesn’t mean logging off or giving up social media altogether. It means staying, but changing the experience. Instead of passively consuming whatever shows up, people are nudging the algorithm in a different direction. And it doesn’t take much. Following accounts that feel good to you. Liking or saving posts that make you smile. Over time, these small choices add up—the feed starts to reflect what you want to feel, not just what grabs your attention.
For many, the shift is surprisingly simple. Anshu Awasthi, a Mumbai-based lawyer, says, “I realised my feed was full of arguments, news and things that made me anxious,” she says. “Now I’ve trained the algorithm differently. It’s still scrolling, but it feels lighter. I log off smiling instead of stressed.”
Psychologists suggest that this instinct is rooted in how the human brain is wired. Psychotherapist and relationship counsellor Namrata Jain explains: “Our brains are hardwired to scan for tigers in the grass (doomscrolling) because historically, that’s what kept us alive. However, in a digital age this keeps the nervous system in a state of chronic Sympathetic Activation…a permanent fight-or-flight mode.” Intentionally engaging with positive content can interrupt this loop.
Bloomsrolling triggers the release of oxytocin and dopamine, signalling to the Amygdala that it is safe to stand down. Over time, this curation lowers our baseline cortisol building the emotional reserve we need to function.
In this sense, it becomes a small but meaningful form of emotional regulation. Clinical Psychologist Simran Ochani believes the trend reflects a growing awareness of digital overwhelm. “This switch has birthed a new habit of selectively fishing content, with the purpose of self growth, inner peace, fruitful intellectual and creative pursuits. This behaviour is guided by the user observing their current state of mind moment to moment, and choosing to maintain equilibrium or enhance it positively.”
Staying informed matters, but an unrelenting diet of distressing news can lead to emotional fatigue. Mixing heavier content with lighter, restorative material helps maintain perspective. Bloomscrolling is not about spending more time online, but about replacing compulsive scrolling with more mindful engagement. But, experts caution against taking the idea too far.
A feed curated only for positivity can risk becoming a form of avoidance. Psychologist Namrata Jain acknowledges this concern. “There is a valid concern regarding dissociative avoidance. If we use bloomscrolling to surgically remove any awareness of social injustice or personal responsibility, we risk falling into Toxic Positivity.” Yet she maintains that it can still play a valuable role—if used thoughtfully it provides the emotional buffer that prevents empathy fatigue.
Bloomscrolling may not fix the deeper mechanics of the attention economy, but it's a way of taking back control in an otherwise chaotic world. Psychologist Ochani says “It's a coping mechanism to survive today’s digital world and solidify your digital presence with more confidence.”
When the internet refuses to calm down, perhaps the most practical response is to curate the chaos.