From Doom to Bloom

What if your social media feed didn’t leave you feeling drained, but a little lighter instead? That’s the idea behind bloomscrolling—a growing habit where people consciously shape what they see online to feel calmer, happier, or simply less overwhelmed. It’s a shift away from doomscrolling, where you get pulled into an endless stream of bad news, outrage, and anxiety-inducing updates. Bloomscrolling doesn’t mean logging off or giving up social media altogether. It means staying, but changing the experience. Instead of passively consuming whatever shows up, people are nudging the algorithm in a different direction. And it doesn’t take much. Following accounts that feel good to you. Liking or saving posts that make you smile. Over time, these small choices add up—the feed starts to reflect what you want to feel, not just what grabs your attention.

For many, the shift is surprisingly simple. Anshu Awasthi, a Mumbai-based lawyer, says, “I realised my feed was full of arguments, news and things that made me anxious,” she says. “Now I’ve trained the algorithm differently. It’s still scrolling, but it feels lighter. I log off smiling instead of stressed.”

Psychologists suggest that this instinct is rooted in how the human brain is wired. Psychotherapist and relationship counsellor Namrata Jain explains: “Our brains are hardwired to scan for tigers in the grass (doomscrolling) because historically, that’s what kept us alive. However, in a digital age this keeps the nervous system in a state of chronic Sympathetic Activation…a permanent fight-or-flight mode.” Intentionally engaging with positive content can interrupt this loop.