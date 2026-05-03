The devil wears more than just Prada

Two decades on, The Devil Wears Prada 2 returns not just as a sequel, but as a luxe revival of fashion’s most exacting universe. At the centre is Miranda Priestly—still glacial, still commanding—gliding through the Runway office in a pair of red Valentino Rockstud pumps. Once the definitive It-shoe of the 2010s, the archival silhouette returns as a recalibrated symbol of enduring taste. With Prada and other legacy houses in play, the film turns fashion memory into power dressing all over again.
Jacquemus the high Cubisto slingbacks
Donned by Meryl Streep’s character, these calfskin, glazed leather slingback pumps with matching leather bows are ruling the feeds. Perfect to channel your inner Miranda.
Price: ₹80,000 approx
Rene Caovilla Braid electric blue sandals
As seen on Anne Hathaway’s character Andy, these stiletto heels in satin have hand-applied rhinestones with stardust soles, making them spring-ready. Groundbreaking!
Price: ₹1,35,000 approx
GUCCI Charlotte platform pumps
Italian-made, featuring orange-cognac nappa leather, these pumps, as seen on Miranda, are serving timeless.
Price: ₹1,00,000 approx (pre-loved)
Prada Antiqued leather pumps
Andy wears these in one of the leaked looks. The point-toe silhouette is in antiqued leather with raw-cut edges. This tapered shoe with an unconventional design is bold, just like the movie.
Price: ₹1,31,000 approx
Gianvito Rossi Vicky shoes
As seen on Emily Blunt’s character, Emily, while filming, these Oxford shoe heels are crafted from their unique Nuit leather. Handmade in Italy, they do make a statement.
Price: ₹1,20,000 approx