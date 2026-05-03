The devil wears more than just Prada

Two decades on, The Devil Wears Prada 2 returns not just as a sequel, but as a luxe revival of fashion’s most exacting universe. At the centre is Miranda Priestly—still glacial, still commanding—gliding through the Runway office in a pair of red Valentino Rockstud pumps. Once the definitive It-shoe of the 2010s, the archival silhouette returns as a recalibrated symbol of enduring taste. With Prada and other legacy houses in play, the film turns fashion memory into power dressing all over again.