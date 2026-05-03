The Holiday Havoc on Your Skin

Glowy, protected skin is non-negotiable on vacation. Whether it’s a relaxing beach vacation or an adventurous trek to the mountains—radiant, healthy skin is as important as the travel itinerary. But travelling involves exposure to dry air, and dust. For many with sensitive skin, travel in particular can be dehydrating and stressful to the skin. The last thing one wants on a vacation are tanning patches, breakouts or irritated red skin. It not only spoils your Instagram memories but also gives you a lot of stress.

Often, in the rush to look perfect for a vacation, we sometimes overwhelm our skin with new products, treatments, and experiments. The result? Stressed skin even when we want it to look its absolute best. Many patients visit dermatologists right before their vacation, looking for immediate glow on their holiday.

But, getting that beautiful vacation glow is easier than you think. It’s not about last-minute fixes—it’s about smart, gentle preparations.