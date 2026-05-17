Butter Better

I’ve tried enough moisturisers to know that most fall into two extremes—they either feel rich and comforting but sit heavily on the skin, or they’re lightweight but disappear too quickly to make any real difference. Dipsy’s Malli Malli manages to strike a genuinely impressive balance between the two. From the very first application, what stood out to me was the texture: airy, breathable and almost cloud-like, yet deeply comforting once it settles into the skin. It melts within seconds and leaves behind a soft matte finish that feels polished rather than flat, making it ideal for humid Indian weather where heavy creams can quickly start feeling suffocating.

Even after long hours, my skin continued to feel hydrated, balanced and smooth without developing that greasy sheen that often accompanies long-wear moisturisers. Another aspect that genuinely impressed me was its versatility. Malli Malli works beautifully as an everyday AM and PM moisturiser, but it also doubles up seamlessly as a makeup primer. Malli Malli feels like the kind of skincare product that quietly becomes a staple before you even realise it.