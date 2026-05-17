The new stellar cult

For decades, the world’s ultra-wealthy have collected vintage wines with the same instinct that drove them toward rare watches, old masters, and heirloom jewellery. Bordeaux first-growths, coveted Burgundies, and prestige Champagnes sat quietly in subterranean cellars, exchanged within old-money circles that treated wine less as a commodity and more as inheritance. But what was once the preserve of seasoned connoisseurs is becoming aspirational among a newer generation of wealth creators—startup founders, financiers, luxury consumers, and globally exposed professionals looking for more nuanced markers of success. Few names command the same aura as Moët Hennessy. Its super-luxury maisons—Dom Pérignon, Krug, and Armand de Brignac—have become shorthand for a certain kind of global sophistication, circulating within tightly controlled collector ecosystems.
Dom Pérignon, arguably the world’s most recognisable prestige Champagne, releases only vintage expressions. Rarer still is its Plénitude series, where the same vintage is released at different stages of maturity over decades, with P3 expressions ageing for more than 25 years before disgorgement. Krug, founded in Reims in 1843, has cultivated an entirely different kind of reverence. Its Grande Cuvée blends over a hundred individual wines across multiple vintages, creating layered Champagnes prized as much for intellectual complexity as celebratory glamour.
Smriti Sekhsaria, Marketing Director at Moët Hennessy India, describes these labels as existing within an entirely different luxury universe. Names like Dom Pérignon, Krug, and Armand de Brignac, she says, “resonate strongly, not only for their heritage but for their consistency in excellence.” In the world of still wines, Penfolds has created one of the most structured collector vocabularies outside Europe. Its flagship Grange—first crafted in the 1950s by winemaker Max Schubert—has become one of the Southern Hemisphere’s most celebrated wines, routinely earning perfect critic scores and commanding extraordinary auction prices. Beneath it sits an entire hierarchy designed for collectors: Bin 707 Cabernet Sauvignon with its decades-long ageing potential, Bin 389—affectionately called “Baby Grange”—and Bin 407, often considered the entry point into serious Penfolds collecting.
Yodissen Mootoosamy, General Manager of Penfolds Global Sales and the executive leading the brand’s international growth across key markets, frames the philosophy as one rooted equally in emotion and endurance. “By remaining true to our winemaking philosophy and allowing provenance, style, and potential to speak for themselves, we create wines that foster genuine emotional connection while confidently withstanding the test of time,” he says.
Investment is increasingly part of the conversation. Globally, fine wine has evolved into an alternative asset class, traded through auctions, specialist exchanges, and private collectors who treat exceptional vintages much like blue-chip art. But India’s ecosystem remains more nuanced. Nikhil Agarwal, sommelier and CEO of All Things Nice, notes a visible rise in sophisticated collecting habits—multiple wine fridges in urban homes, walk-in cellars in luxury residences, and buyers increasingly interested in provenance, ageing potential, and globally recognised labels. Still, he remains pragmatic about wine as a purely financial investment in India. The structural barriers, he points out, are significant: high import duties, licensing requirements, and the opacity of reselling collections through international markets make monetising wine difficult. His advice is simple: collect because you love it, let the value take care of itself.
The Europeans built caves beneath their homes not because wine was expected to outperform markets, but because it was woven into everyday life. India’s luxury wine culture may still be young, but its collectors are beginning to understand the same truth: the finest bottles are valued not merely for what they are worth, but for what they come to mean.