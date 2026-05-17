The new stellar cult

For decades, the world’s ultra-wealthy have collected vintage wines with the same instinct that drove them toward rare watches, old masters, and heirloom jewellery. Bordeaux first-growths, coveted Burgundies, and prestige Champagnes sat quietly in subterranean cellars, exchanged within old-money circles that treated wine less as a commodity and more as inheritance. But what was once the preserve of seasoned connoisseurs is becoming aspirational among a newer generation of wealth creators—startup founders, financiers, luxury consumers, and globally exposed professionals looking for more nuanced markers of success. Few names command the same aura as Moët Hennessy. Its super-luxury maisons—Dom Pérignon, Krug, and Armand de Brignac—have become shorthand for a certain kind of global sophistication, circulating within tightly controlled collector ecosystems.

Dom Pérignon, arguably the world’s most recognisable prestige Champagne, releases only vintage expressions. Rarer still is its Plénitude series, where the same vintage is released at different stages of maturity over decades, with P3 expressions ageing for more than 25 years before disgorgement. Krug, founded in Reims in 1843, has cultivated an entirely different kind of reverence. Its Grande Cuvée blends over a hundred individual wines across multiple vintages, creating layered Champagnes prized as much for intellectual complexity as celebratory glamour.